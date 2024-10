Solitaire Only Game

The second game in the solitaire area movement system designed by Mike Rinella. Manila: The Savage Streets, 1945 is a nine-turn campaign covering the American assault on the city during February and March 1945. The further American forces advance, from the city's less developed periphery to its urban business district and fortress-like government buildings, the greater Japanese resistance becomes.

Components:

- 17" by 22" mounted map

- Sheet of 5/8" die-cut counters

- Player Aid Card

- Rule Booklet

- Seven six-sided dice (3 Red and 4 Green)